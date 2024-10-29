Former Middlesbrough and Bradford City midfielder Jason Kennedy has been appointed assistant manager of non-league outfit Whitby Town.

The non-league pyramid has been home to Kennedy since 2019, when he dropped out of the EFL to re-join Hartlepool United.

He announced his retirement from playing last month, ending his career at Marske United. The 38-year-old has now started his coaching journey, taking on the role to assist another former Bantam in Whitby boss Gary Liddle.

The pair played alongside each other at Valley Parade, with Kennedy representing the club between 2014 and 2016. He made 37 appearances for the Bantams, scoring three goals.

Kennedy also counts Middlesbrough among his former clubs, having started his senior career at the Riverside. He made seven appearances at first-team level before departing in 2006, going on to represent the likes of Hartlepool, Notts County and Chesterfield.

Jason Kennedy made 37 appearances for Bradford City. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

In an X post confirm his retirement, Kennedy said: “After taking some time to reflect on my career, I’d just like to say a massive thank you to my family, agent, clubs, managers, coaches, players and fans.

“Without your support, I couldn’t have lived my dream. You helped provide me with the best memories. Thank you.”

His new club, Whitby, compete in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, on the seventh rung of the English football ladder.