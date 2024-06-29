Jamal Lowe is reportedly undergoing a medical at Sheffield Wednesday.

The 29-year-old is available as a free agent, having been released by AFC Bournemouth at the end of last season. According to Sky Sports, he is closing in on his first ever move to Yorkshire with Wednesday.

The report claims he will put pen to paper on a two-year deal, with the option of an additional year. If the deal goes through without a hitch, he will become the club’s fifth signing of the summer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday have already recruited goalkeeper Ben Hamer, defenders Yan Valery and Max Lowe, and midfielder Svante Ingelsson.

Jamal Lowe is reportedly set to join Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer from AFC Bournemouth. Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Lowe boasts a wealth of Championship experience and won promotion from the division with AFC Bournemouth in 2022. However, he found opportunities limited in the Premier League and was loaned out to Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City.

Lowe spent last term in Wales, notching nine goals in 35 appearances for the Swans. A senior Jamaica international, he started his career with Barnet before dropping into the non-league pyramid.