Former QPR and Portsmouth star 'undergoing medical' at Sheffield Wednesday after AFC Bournemouth exit
The 29-year-old is available as a free agent, having been released by AFC Bournemouth at the end of last season. According to Sky Sports, he is closing in on his first ever move to Yorkshire with Wednesday.
The report claims he will put pen to paper on a two-year deal, with the option of an additional year. If the deal goes through without a hitch, he will become the club’s fifth signing of the summer window.
Wednesday have already recruited goalkeeper Ben Hamer, defenders Yan Valery and Max Lowe, and midfielder Svante Ingelsson.
Lowe boasts a wealth of Championship experience and won promotion from the division with AFC Bournemouth in 2022. However, he found opportunities limited in the Premier League and was loaned out to Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City.
Lowe spent last term in Wales, notching nine goals in 35 appearances for the Swans. A senior Jamaica international, he started his career with Barnet before dropping into the non-league pyramid.
He returned to the EFL with Portsmouth in 2017, later stepping up to the second tier with Wigan Athletic. Lowe can operate as a forward and is also comfortable being deployed on the wing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.