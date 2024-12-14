Over seven months have passed since Rotherham United announced Tyler Blackett was free to seek pastures new.

He initially joined the Millers on a short-term deal as they successfully fought to avoid relegation from the Championship in the 2022/23 season.

The defender then committed to the club for the following campaign but saw his season ravaged by injury. For large portions of the season, he could only watch as the Millers struggled to keep their heads above water.

Steve Evans’ arrival as manager prompted a shuffling of the pack and Blackett was among the many senior players allowed to depart in the summer.

Tyler Blackett left Rotherham United at the end of the 2023/24 season. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Months on from his release, the 30-year-old remains unattached. Various free agents have been snapped up in recent months but Blackett has not yet found a new home.

While recent years may not have gone to plan for the defender, his CV is stacked enough to make his free agent status surprising.

A product of Manchester United’s academy, he made 12 senior appearances for the Red Devils and was tipped for a bright future by Louis van Gaal.

Speaking in 2015, van Gaal said: "Tyler has great potential and I believe he is at the right club to continue his development and progression to become a great defender."

He was loaned to Blackpool, Birmingham City and Celtic while on the books at Old Trafford before leaving permanently in 2016.

Four years with Reading followed and Blackett amassed over 100 appearances for the Royals. Stints at Nottingham Forest and FC Cincinnati followed before his move to South Yorkshire in 2023.