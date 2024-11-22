Former Rotherham United and Bristol City midfielder David Noble has left his role as manager of non-league outfit St Albans City.

The 42-year-old only took the reins in May, returning to the National League South side for a second stint at the helm after being axed by Wealdstone.

He also represented the club as a player before venturing into management but his exit via mutual consent has now been confirmed.

The club’s chairman, Lawrence Levy, said: “I want to thank David for the considerable contribution he has made to this club as a player, manager and coach. As a player, he was key to our FA Cup run and victory over Forest Green Rovers in front of a sell-out crowd at The Park in 2021.

David Noble made 25 appearances during his time at Rotherham United. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

“When former manager, Ian Allinson, left the club David took over the role of manager at short notice and led the club into the play-offs, taking us to the National League South Promotion Final.

“This season, he then led us to victory in the Herts Charity Cup Final. I will always be thankful to David for his tireless effort to achieve success for this football club.

“David is a very talented coach and well respected in football but also someone I consider to be a friend. Everyone at the club wishes him the very best for the future.”

Noble has left with St Albans sat 21st in the National League South table, on the sixth rung of the English football ladder.

A midfielder in his playing days, Noble started his career at Arsenal and was capped by England and Scotland at youth level.