Former Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers and Bristol Rovers star to become free agent as release confirmed
Previously a talismanic figure for Posh, he has slipped down the pecking order over the last 12 months amid speculation regarding his future. He was linked with a move ahead of the January window but a switch did not materialise.
Following the conclusion of Peterborough’s campaign, which ended in play-off heartbreak, Clarke-Harris has been named as one of the players who will seek pastures new this summer.
He will be released at the end of his contract alongside Jeando Fuchs, Fynn Talley and Vontae Daley-Campbell. A number of other players, including former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City defender Romoney Crichlow, have been made available for transfer.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: "Jonson has been a great signing. He played such a pivotal role in us getting promoted, scored quite a few goals in the Championship and has made such a huge impact on what we have done in recent years.
"Of course, at the start of this season, we felt he would be leaving twice, particularly the first window, but stayed and by that time I had made my mind up that I wanted to go in a different direction.
"It was difficult for him at times because he wants to play games, but he understood it and I have to say he has been fantastic in the dressing room, fantastic for me, he has been a real help because he has never caused a problem and I think we have a lot of respect for each other. I wish him all the best, I am sure he will get a good move and he deserves it. He will never be forgotten for what he did here."
