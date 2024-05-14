Former Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers forward Jonson Clarke-Harris is leaving Peterborough United this summer.

Previously a talismanic figure for Posh, he has slipped down the pecking order over the last 12 months amid speculation regarding his future. He was linked with a move ahead of the January window but a switch did not materialise.

Following the conclusion of Peterborough’s campaign, which ended in play-off heartbreak, Clarke-Harris has been named as one of the players who will seek pastures new this summer.

He will be released at the end of his contract alongside Jeando Fuchs, Fynn Talley and Vontae Daley-Campbell. A number of other players, including former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City defender Romoney Crichlow, have been made available for transfer.

Jonson Clarke-Harris is leaving Peterborough United. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: "Jonson has been a great signing. He played such a pivotal role in us getting promoted, scored quite a few goals in the Championship and has made such a huge impact on what we have done in recent years.

"Of course, at the start of this season, we felt he would be leaving twice, particularly the first window, but stayed and by that time I had made my mind up that I wanted to go in a different direction.