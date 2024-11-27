Former Rotherham United, Newcastle United and Millwall man still available as free agent months after exit
It has been an eventful few years for the Millers and not all the decisions they have made in the transfer market have been lauded.
However, Ferguson’s technical proficiency and charisma endeared him to the New York Stadium faithful. Equally comfortable at left-back or on the wing, Ferguson was key as Rotherham secured promotion from League One in his debut season.
During the following campaign, Ferguson was once again important as the Millers battled relegation to the third tier and managed to retain Championship status.
His third season in South Yorkshire was marred by injury and Rotherham were unable to avoid the drop.
While he was not the sole reason for Rotherham’s relegation, his absence was certainly felt as the Millers endured a dismal campaign.
He left at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, leaving alongside a host of senior players as Rotherham looked to usher in a new era.
Many have since found new clubs but Ferguson remains on the free agent market. The 33-year-old is not the only former Miller still unattached, with former teammate Sean Morrison also without a club months into the season.
It remains to be seen what the future holds for Ferguson, who also counts Newcastle United and Birmingham City among his former clubs.
Clubs are increasingly looking to recruit younger players, but the experience of the Northern Ireland international may just prove tempting for EFL clubs wanting to strengthen.
