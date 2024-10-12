Former Bradford City and Sheffield United forward James Hanson has announced his retirement - for a second time.

The frontman initially hung up his boots in January, bringing the curtain down on a career that featured a memorable eight years in West Yorkshire with the Bantams.

However, he was lured out of retirement just two months later by non-league outfit Bradford (Park Avenue). Despite his wealth of experience, he was unable to keep the club afloat in the Northern Premier League Premier Division last term.

He committed to the club for the 2024/25 campaign but has now decided to leave football and focus on his off-field job.

James Hanson made over 300 appearances for Bradford City. | Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Hanson said: “Just want to say a big thank you to the fans and everyone connected with the club, it wasn’t a decision I took lightly but it was a struggle to combine both jobs, and ultimately my job at Peckover Transport comes first now.

“It wouldn’t have been fair to stay and not be fully committed to training and matches especially when there are lads making training and not being in the squad.

“I will be down occasionally between now and the end of season to support the boys in their bid for promotion straight back to the NPL Premier Division.”

Hanson made over 300 appearances for Bradford City, scoring 91 goals between 2009 and 2017. His exploits landed him a move to Sheffield United, for whom he only managed 15 appearances and one goal.

Stints at AFC Wimbledon and Grimsby Town followed before he ventured into non-league football with Farsley Celtic, Boston United and Worksop Town.