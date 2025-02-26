Former Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers and Hull City man handed caretaker management role in League Two
In an attempt to arrest their struggles in League Two, Tranmere have reached a mutual agreement with Nigel Adkins to end his tenure as manager.
He had initially returned to his hometown club as technical director in May 2023, later stepping into the dugout.
Tranmere have now confirmed his assistant, Crosby, will be in charge of Tranmere’s battle with Port Vale at the weekend.
The fixture will reunite Crosby with a former club, as the 51-year-old led the Valiants between May 2023 and February 2024.
Prior to their reunion at Tranmere, Crosby and Adkins has worked together at various clubs in the EFL.
Sheffield United and Hull City are among those to have employed the pair, who first worked together as coaches at Scunthorpe United.
In a statement issued alongside the announcement of Adkins’ exit, Tranmere chairman Mark Palios said: “Nigel is a hugely experienced manager with a long and distinguished career, who came back as technical director of his hometown club, where he had also been a player.
“He helped the club by acting as interim manager before taking the role as manager when needed last season and improved results, stabilising the season.
“No one can doubt his commitment, effort or passion for Tranmere Rovers but this season has been hampered by a litany of injuries to, and suspensions of, key players which have all contributed to the current league position.
“Compared to the optimism at the start of the season we both acknowledge our league position is disappointing and that football is a results business. As a consequence, we have sadly both come to the conclusion that a change of manager will give the team the best chance of making the most of the remaining 13 games.
“I don’t need to tell you that Nigel is a thoroughly decent man whose work ethic, commitment and professionalism through a very difficult period has been clear to see. He leaves with the club’s best wishes for the future.”
A familiar face in Yorkshire, Crosby represented Doncaster Rovers and Halifax Town as a player after starting his career at Leeds United.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.