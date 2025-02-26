Former Sheffield United and Hull City coach Andy Crosby has taken charge of Tranmere Rovers on a temporary basis.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an attempt to arrest their struggles in League Two, Tranmere have reached a mutual agreement with Nigel Adkins to end his tenure as manager.

He had initially returned to his hometown club as technical director in May 2023, later stepping into the dugout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tranmere have now confirmed his assistant, Crosby, will be in charge of Tranmere’s battle with Port Vale at the weekend.

Andy Crosby will lead Tranmere Rovers into their game against his former club Port Vale. | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The fixture will reunite Crosby with a former club, as the 51-year-old led the Valiants between May 2023 and February 2024.

Prior to their reunion at Tranmere, Crosby and Adkins has worked together at various clubs in the EFL.

Sheffield United and Hull City are among those to have employed the pair, who first worked together as coaches at Scunthorpe United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement issued alongside the announcement of Adkins’ exit, Tranmere chairman Mark Palios said: “Nigel is a hugely experienced manager with a long and distinguished career, who came back as technical director of his hometown club, where he had also been a player.

“He helped the club by acting as interim manager before taking the role as manager when needed last season and improved results, stabilising the season.

“No one can doubt his commitment, effort or passion for Tranmere Rovers but this season has been hampered by a litany of injuries to, and suspensions of, key players which have all contributed to the current league position.

Nigel Adkins has left his role as Tranmere Rovers boss. | Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

“Compared to the optimism at the start of the season we both acknowledge our league position is disappointing and that football is a results business. As a consequence, we have sadly both come to the conclusion that a change of manager will give the team the best chance of making the most of the remaining 13 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t need to tell you that Nigel is a thoroughly decent man whose work ethic, commitment and professionalism through a very difficult period has been clear to see. He leaves with the club’s best wishes for the future.”