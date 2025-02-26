Former Sheffield United, Hull City and Southampton boss leaves League Two strugglers
Adkins returned to Tranmere, who he represented as a player, as technical director in May 2023.
He later stepped into the dugout as interim boss, eventually taking the reins on a permanent basis.
However, with the club embroiled in a battle for League Two survival, a mutual agreement to end his tenure has been struck.
The club’s chairman Mark Palios said: “Nigel is a hugely experienced manager with a long and distinguished career, who came back as technical director of his hometown club, where he had also been a player.
“He helped the club by acting as interim manager before taking the role as manager when needed last season and improved results, stabilising the season.
“No one can doubt his commitment, effort or passion for Tranmere Rovers but this season has been hampered by a litany of injuries to, and suspensions of, key players which have all contributed to the current league position.
“Compared to the optimism at the start of the season we both acknowledge our league position is disappointing and that football is a results business. As a consequence, we have sadly both come to the conclusion that a change of manager will give the team the best chance of making the most of the remaining 13 games.
“I don’t need to tell you that Nigel is a thoroughly decent man whose work ethic, commitment and professionalism through a very difficult period has been clear to see. He leaves with the club’s best wishes for the future.”
Adkins had insisted he would not walk away shortly before his exit, in the aftermath of Tranmere’s 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley.
The 59-year-old made his name as a manager with Scunthorpe United, having initially served as the club’s physio.
He later led Southampton and Reading before having stints in Yorkshire with Sheffield United and Hull.
After leaving the MKM Stadium, Adkins had a spell in charge of Charlton Athletic, his final role before his Tranmere return.
