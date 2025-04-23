Former Sheffield United forward and ex-Leeds United and Wolves target 'open' to England return
The 28-year-old helped Southampton clinch promotion to the Premier League last season, but became a free agent in the summer when his deal expired.
Leeds, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton were reported to be on his trail, with Leeds having previously targeted the Scotland international.
Despite talk of interest from the Premier League and Championship, it was Serie A outfit Torino who secured Adams’ signature.
He has since made 32 appearances in Italy, scoring nine goals and registering four assists. However, according to EFL Analysis, he is open to a return to England.
Clubs in the top two tiers of English football are said to have Adams on their radar, with Torino reportedly open to a sale for the right price.
Adams cut his teeth in non-league football before being given his professional breakthrough by Sheffield United.
The Blades sold the frontman to Birmingham City in 2016 and after three years with the Blues, he was recruited by Southampton.
His appeal to clubs in England is clear, with Adams boasting a record of 49 goals in 156 appearances in the Championship and 25 in 124 in the Premier League.
However, it remains to be seen whether he will indeed seek pastures new when the summer transfer window swings open.
