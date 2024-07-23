Former Sheffield United forward Che Adams has joined Serie A outfit Torino after leaving Southampton.

He helped the Saints clinch promotion to the Premier League last term, appearing from the bench as they defeated Leeds United in the Championship play-off final.

Reports indicated he had been in talks with Southampton over a new deal, although an agreement on fresh terms was not reached. He was linked with an array of clubs, with Leeds, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton among those credited with interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the Scotland international has opted for a fresh start. He has made his first ever overseas move to pen a three-year deal at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. He told Sky Italy: “I'm ready for this new challenge. It will be difficult, but I'm happy.”

Che Adams faced Leeds United in the Championship play-off final. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Leeds targeted Adams during the reign of Marcelo Bielsa and reports of interest from Elland Road have resurfaced on many occasions over the years. As the 2023/24 season approached its end, the Whites were reported to have revived their interest in the 28-year-old.

However, their defeat at Wembley appeared to put an end to any chance Leeds stood of recruiting the former Blades frontman.