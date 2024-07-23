Former Sheffield United man completes overseas move despite Leeds United, Wolves and Everton links
He helped the Saints clinch promotion to the Premier League last term, appearing from the bench as they defeated Leeds United in the Championship play-off final.
Reports indicated he had been in talks with Southampton over a new deal, although an agreement on fresh terms was not reached. He was linked with an array of clubs, with Leeds, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton among those credited with interest.
However, the Scotland international has opted for a fresh start. He has made his first ever overseas move to pen a three-year deal at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. He told Sky Italy: “I'm ready for this new challenge. It will be difficult, but I'm happy.”
Leeds targeted Adams during the reign of Marcelo Bielsa and reports of interest from Elland Road have resurfaced on many occasions over the years. As the 2023/24 season approached its end, the Whites were reported to have revived their interest in the 28-year-old.
However, their defeat at Wembley appeared to put an end to any chance Leeds stood of recruiting the former Blades frontman.
Adams started his career in the non-league pyramid, representing Oadby Town and Ilkeston before signing for Sheffield United. He left Bramall Lane in 2016 to join Birmingham City, later leaving the Blues for Southampton in 2019.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.