Southampton in talks with former Sheffield United star amid Leeds United and Wolves transfer talk
The 27-year-old is out of contract this summer and speculation regarding his future has circulated for months. Leeds have once again been linked with a swoop for the former Blade, while Wolves and Everton have also been credited with interest.
Southampton have published their retained list, confirming talks regarding a potential stay for Adams are ongoing. He is currently on international duty with Scotland.
Leeds have been linked with Adams on a number of occasions and pursued him back in the 2019/20 season. However, a deal could not be done and the Whites instead attempted to bolster their frontline with the disastrous signing of Jean-Kevin Augustin.
Adams ended the 2023/24 campaign on a high, helping Southampton defeat Leeds in the Championship play-off final. He appeared from the bench at Wembley, ending the season with a record of 17 goals in 46 games.
Former Leeds goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is also out of contract at St Mary’s this summer and Southampton have confirmed talks are also ongoing with him. He has been linked with Liverpool, Newcastle United and Celtic.
In a statement, Southampton said: “Long-serving goalkeeper Alex McCarthy and striker Che Adams are also approaching the end of their contracts, with talks ongoing regarding potential new deals.”
