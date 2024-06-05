Southampton are in talks with former Sheffield United forward Che Adams regarding a new deal - despite links with Leeds United and Wolves.

Southampton have published their retained list, confirming talks regarding a potential stay for Adams are ongoing. He is currently on international duty with Scotland.

Leeds have been linked with Adams on a number of occasions and pursued him back in the 2019/20 season. However, a deal could not be done and the Whites instead attempted to bolster their frontline with the disastrous signing of Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Che Adams appeared from the bench as Southampton defeated Leeds United at Wembley. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Adams ended the 2023/24 campaign on a high, helping Southampton defeat Leeds in the Championship play-off final. He appeared from the bench at Wembley, ending the season with a record of 17 goals in 46 games.

Former Leeds goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is also out of contract at St Mary’s this summer and Southampton have confirmed talks are also ongoing with him. He has been linked with Liverpool, Newcastle United and Celtic.