Leeds United-linked forward Che Adams has reportedly agreed a contract with Serie A side Torino.

The 28-year-old’s Southampton contract expired at the end of last season and despite talks with the Saints, an agreement could not be reached. He has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, including Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton.

Leeds were also credited with interest in the forward, although their failure to seal promotion to the Premier League appeared to dampen any hopes of securing his signature.

However, according to the BBC, Adams has opted to make his first venture outside English football. He is said to have agreed terms with Torino and is due for a medical today (July 22).

Che Adams represented Scotland at Euro 2024. Image: Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Landing a Serie A move is another achievement for the marksman, who had a humble start to life in senior football. He cut his teeth in non-league, representing Oadby Town and Ilkeston before catching the eye of Sheffield United.

Two years with the Blades were followed by three at years at Birmingham City, before Southampton came calling in 2019. Leeds are reported to have had a long-standing interest in Adams, who they targeted during the reign of Marcelo Bielsa.