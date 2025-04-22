Leeds United and Wolves among clubs 'interested' in defender previously eyed by Rangers as summer sale mooted

Leeds United are reportedly interested in Vancouver Whitecaps defender Dembo Saidykhan.

It looks set to be a busy summer at Elland Road, with the Whites confirmed to be returning to the Premier League for the 2025/26 season.

Fans may already be dreaming of high-profile additions, but the club may also look to left-field options to bolster their ranks.

Saidykhan, a player many supporters may not be familiar with, has been named by Football Insider as a man of interest to Leeds.

Dembo Saidykhan is a Gambia youth international. | ANDRES LARROVERE/AFP via Getty Images

A Gambia youth international, Saidykhan is said to have attracted admiring glances from both Leeds and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It is believed his current club could be willing to cash in over the summer, rather than risk losing the defender on a free transfer.

He was linked with the likes of Rangers and Southampton back in 2023, when he was on the books of Gambian club Steve Biko.

A move to British shores did not materialise, with the 21-year-old instead linking up with the Whitecaps. He has since made 17 appearances for their second-string side, scoring once.

Dembo Saidykhan is reportedly of interest to Leeds United. | ANDRES LARROVERE/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds will need to strengthen in a variety of departments in the summer and have been credited with interest in an array of goalkeepers.

Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale has been mentioned as a potential target, as has Liverpool’s Caoimhín Kelleher.

It has also been suggested Leeds will look to sign winger Manor Solomon from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent basis.

