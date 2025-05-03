Former Sheffield United and Hull City star Stephen Quinn is set to play his final game for Mansfield Town.

A familiar face in Yorkshire, Quinn was brought to England from the Republic of Ireland by Sheffield United in 2005.

He spent seven years with the Blades, amassing 237 appearances and scoring 22 goals. Three years with Hull followed and the midfielder helped the Tigers clinch promotion to the Premier League.

Quinn also counts Rotherham United among his former clubs, having been loaned to the Millers by Sheffield United in 2006.

Stephen Quinn represented Sheffield United between 2005 and 2012. | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Since 2021, the midfielder has represented Mansfield Town and been an integral cog in the Stags machine.

He has made 178 appearances for the club, remaining important to the cause even with his 40th birthday less than a year away.

However, the Stags have confirmed their season finale against Exeter City today (May 3) will be Quinn’s last outing for the club. He will wear the captain armband and lead the side out with his family.

Stephen Quinn played for Hull City in the Premier League. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

In a post shared on social media platform X, the League One club said: “Stephen Quinn will lead out the Stags tomorrow as captain - along with his family - in his final appearance for the club.