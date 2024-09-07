Former Sheffield United, Rotherham United and Portsmouth man makes shock non-league move
The 39-year-old has been winding down his career in the non-league pyramid, representing Billericay Town, Hashtag United and Bishop’s Stortford in recent years.
When he left Hashtag over the summer, many may have assumed Halford had pulled on his boots for the final time. However, the versatile veteran linked up with Bishop’s Stortford and has now moved on to his second club of the season.
He will work under former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper David Stockdale, who is currently in temporary charge of Blyth following the dismissal of Nolberto Solano.
Stockdale said: “He’s a good, experienced utility player, who has played everywhere over his career. He’s about bringing people in who know what the game is about and to help the young lads through and I’m ecstatic that he’s agreed to join us.”
Halford is back in familiar territory, having previously plied his trade with Blyth’s north-east neighbours Sunderland.
Blyth were relegated from the National League North last term and now compete in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.
Halford said: “I’m really excited to be here and back up in the North-East, it has been a while. I’m looking forward to working under Stockdale as well, who I’ve known for several years. I’m just really looking forward to it and meeting all of the lads.”
