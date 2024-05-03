The 30-year-old was a regular for Fleetwood during the 2023/24 campaign, making 37 league starts following his move to the club last year. However, the club have issued their retained list and Heneghan is not among the players being kept on.

He will now be available to snap up as a free agent in the summer transfer window and it is difficult to imagine the defender not attracting EFL admirers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heneghan first arrived in Yorkshire in 2017, joining Chris Wilder at Sheffield United on the final day of the summer transfer window. However, despite having previously shone for Motherwell, he failed to break into the Blades side.

Ben Heneghan has represented both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

He enjoyed the majority of his minutes away from Bramall Lane, out on loan at Blackpool over the course of two seasons. He departed Sheffield United permanently in 2020, going on to spend two years with AFC Wimbledon.

However, Heneghan was not yet done with the city of Sheffield. He joined Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2022 with the Owls targeting promotion to the Championship.

He turned in some promising displays under Darren Moore but saw his season with the club brought to a premature end by injury. Wednesday clinched promotion to the second tier in his absence and opted to release Heneghan following their Wembley triumph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad