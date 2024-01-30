It has been a frustrating season for the 26-year-old, who has seen opportunities limited under Andoni Iraola at the Vitality Stadium. The former Sheffield United star has been the subject of transfer speculation for some time, with Leeds said to be keen on securing his services.

However, it appears he will instead be helping a club rival the Whites for promotion to the Premier League. According to The Athletic, Brooks is set to join Southampton on loan until the end of the season.

Brooks recently referenced his desire for regular football, admitting he would be open to exploring opportunities elsewhere if he was to remain on the fringes at Bournemouth.

He said: "I just want to play first-team football. I've had a lot of time of the sidelines and I don't want to continue there.

"I'd love to continue my football here but it's up to everyone what they think the best situation is. I'd rather be playing here but if he [Iraola] thinks there isn't guaranteed football for me here I'll try and explore opportunities elsewhere."

Brooks’ career was put on hold in 2021, when he was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma. He was later declared cancer-free in 2022 and returned the fold at Bournemouth.