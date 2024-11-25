Former Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday forward Leon Clarke has joined Birmingham City’s academy as a coach.

The 39-year-old, a well-travelled EFL marksman, hung up his boots in May after winding down his career in the non-league pyramid.

He now coaches within the youth system at Kidderminster Harriers, something he will combine with a role in Birmingham’s academy.

Clarke will spend the season with the Blues as part of the FA’s Club Placement Programme, which provides opportunities for coaches from historically underrepresented backgrounds.

David Brown, the academy’s equality, diversity and inclusion lead said: "We are happy to be part of this scheme to support the initiative which also develops a pathway to creating future coaches for the Birmingham City Academy programme.

“And it again show our commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion across the city of Birmingham."

Butch Fazal, the FA’s coach inclusion and diversity lead, said: “We are delighted here at the FA that Birmingham City have gone above and beyond to provide two placements at the club. This is an outstanding, demonstrable commitment to equality.”

A familiar face in Yorkshire, Clarke represented both the blue and red sides of Sheffield during his career. He joined Sheffield United in 2016 having represented their bitter rivals Wednesday between 2007 and 2010.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post last year, he said: “There was a little hesitancy from myself to join, I knew there was going to be a backlash from Sheffield United fans and from Sheffield Wednesday fans. I spoke to Chris Wilder and Alan Knill about it.