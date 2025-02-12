Former Sheffield Wednesday and Celtic defender completes history-making move as deal confirmed

Tom Coates
Tom Coates

Published 12th Feb 2025, 10:39 BST
Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Osaze Urhoghide has completed a record-breaking move away from French outfit Amiens.

The 24-year-old was a low-profile signing for the Owls in 2019, moving to South Yorkshire after being released by AFC Wimbledon.

However, he flourished at Hillsborough and established himself at first-team level after an impressive debut in the FA Cup against Brighton & Hove Albion.

His exploits attracted attention and in 2021, he sealed a permanent move to Scottish giants Celtic.

Osaze Urhoghide was give his senior breakthrough at Sheffield Wednesday.placeholder image
Osaze Urhoghide was give his senior breakthrough at Sheffield Wednesday. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

It did not work out for Urhoghide north of the border, but a switch to Amiens allowed him to find regular minutes.

Swansea City and Bristol City were linked with a swoop last month, but a return to England did not materialise.

He has now departed France for the United States, joining MLS side FC Dallas on a four-year deal. His new club have the option to extend his deal by a further year.

The fee paid for his services is the highest FC Dallas have forked out for a defender in the club’s history.

“FC Dallas came in and they offered a unique opportunity,” Urhoghide told the FC Dallas website. “I spoke with the club and the management, and it was very positive what they were offering.

Osaze Urhoghide left Sheffield Wednesday in 2021.placeholder image
Osaze Urhoghide left Sheffield Wednesday in 2021. | Clive Rose/Getty Images

“The experience, the new adventure to a place where I can show myself and develop, it’s a good opportunity to take so I'm here now to improve and to help the team.

“I'm a very committed player that likes to work for the team, to do the work that many people don't like to do.

“There'll be a lot of tackling, a lot of duels and winning the ball, and just breaking up the play and setting up our counter attacks. So there'll be a lot of energy, a lot of tackling and a lot of aggression as well.

“So that's really most of my game, and I'm gonna do the best to help the team to get where we're supposed to be.”

