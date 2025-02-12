Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Osaze Urhoghide has completed a record-breaking move away from French outfit Amiens.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old was a low-profile signing for the Owls in 2019, moving to South Yorkshire after being released by AFC Wimbledon.

However, he flourished at Hillsborough and established himself at first-team level after an impressive debut in the FA Cup against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His exploits attracted attention and in 2021, he sealed a permanent move to Scottish giants Celtic.

Osaze Urhoghide was give his senior breakthrough at Sheffield Wednesday. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

It did not work out for Urhoghide north of the border, but a switch to Amiens allowed him to find regular minutes.

Swansea City and Bristol City were linked with a swoop last month, but a return to England did not materialise.

He has now departed France for the United States, joining MLS side FC Dallas on a four-year deal. His new club have the option to extend his deal by a further year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fee paid for his services is the highest FC Dallas have forked out for a defender in the club’s history.

“FC Dallas came in and they offered a unique opportunity,” Urhoghide told the FC Dallas website. “I spoke with the club and the management, and it was very positive what they were offering.

Osaze Urhoghide left Sheffield Wednesday in 2021. | Clive Rose/Getty Images

“The experience, the new adventure to a place where I can show myself and develop, it’s a good opportunity to take so I'm here now to improve and to help the team.

“I'm a very committed player that likes to work for the team, to do the work that many people don't like to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There'll be a lot of tackling, a lot of duels and winning the ball, and just breaking up the play and setting up our counter attacks. So there'll be a lot of energy, a lot of tackling and a lot of aggression as well.