Moore has left Wednesday by mutual consent, less than a month after guiding the club to promotion from League One. The departure has left supporters reeling and players such as George Byers and Barry Bannan have taken to social media to pay tribute to the popular manager.

Speaking on Sky Sports, ex-Owls forward Morrison admitted to being annoyed by Moore’s departure. He said: “Sometimes, football annoys me, and it annoys me now hearing this about Darren Moore because let me tell you, the job he’s done at Sheffield Wednesday was fantastic.

“First leg, they weren’t good enough, but you know what, the reason they won that second leg is because of what he did, the detail that he showed amongst that group of players, the speeches he did with them, not sleeping at night time."

Moore has left the Owls. Image:Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Morrison also claimed Moore will not have wanted to leave the club and insisted there will be clubs interested in securing his services. He said: “Let me tell you something, knowing Darren Moore who I know personally, no way would have wanted to leave that football club, absolutely no way would he have wanted to leave Sheffield Wednesday. Sheffield Wednesday’s a massive football club, you’ve just got them to the Championship. Why all of a sudden would you want to leave that?