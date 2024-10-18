Former Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers forward Tyreece John-Jules has joined Crawley Town following his Arsenal departure.

The 23-year-old was released by the Gunners in the summer, but did not immediately find a new home for the 2024/25 season.

After months as a free agent, John-Jules has been snapped up by League One outfit Crawley, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal.

Tyreece John-Jules first linked up with Darren Moore at Doncaster Rovers. | James Chance/Getty Images

Arsenal loaned John-Jules out on a number of occasions to give him experience of senior football. Doncaster borrowed the frontman during the 2020/21 campaign and he scored five goals in 21 appearances for the club.

He returned to South Yorkshire in January 2022, reuniting with his former Doncaster manager Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite being considered an exciting addition, the former England youth international saw his time with the Owls plagued by injury. He managed just one appearance off the bench before spending the rest of the season sidelined by a thigh problem.