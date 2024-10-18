Former Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers forward finds new club months after Arsenal release
The 23-year-old was released by the Gunners in the summer, but did not immediately find a new home for the 2024/25 season.
After months as a free agent, John-Jules has been snapped up by League One outfit Crawley, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal.
Arsenal loaned John-Jules out on a number of occasions to give him experience of senior football. Doncaster borrowed the frontman during the 2020/21 campaign and he scored five goals in 21 appearances for the club.
He returned to South Yorkshire in January 2022, reuniting with his former Doncaster manager Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday.
Despite being considered an exciting addition, the former England youth international saw his time with the Owls plagued by injury. He managed just one appearance off the bench before spending the rest of the season sidelined by a thigh problem.
His new club, Crawley, sit 22nd in the League One table after seven defeats from their opening 10 games.
