Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Lazio.

The 23-year-old was a key figure in his Wednesday days, helping the Owls clinch promotion to the Championship. He was offered a new deal last year but opted to seek pastures new, joining Turkish outfit Hatayspor.

After an impressive debut campaign in Turkey, Dele-Bashiru appears set for another summer move. According to Sky Sports, he is expected in Rome tonight (July 5) for a medical.

He has previously been linked with Lazio and a deal has now reportedly been struck. The midfielder is initially expected to join the Serie A side on loan, although there will reportedly be an obligation to buy for £5.1m.

He is said to have agreed personal terms in principle, with negotiations likely to be finalised upon completion of a medical.

The move would mark another step up on the ladder for Dele-Bashiru, who has developed considerably since leaving Manchester City for South Yorkshire in 2020.