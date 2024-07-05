Former Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester City man 'agrees terms' ahead of £5.1m move
The 23-year-old was a key figure in his Wednesday days, helping the Owls clinch promotion to the Championship. He was offered a new deal last year but opted to seek pastures new, joining Turkish outfit Hatayspor.
After an impressive debut campaign in Turkey, Dele-Bashiru appears set for another summer move. According to Sky Sports, he is expected in Rome tonight (July 5) for a medical.
He has previously been linked with Lazio and a deal has now reportedly been struck. The midfielder is initially expected to join the Serie A side on loan, although there will reportedly be an obligation to buy for £5.1m.
He is said to have agreed personal terms in principle, with negotiations likely to be finalised upon completion of a medical.
The move would mark another step up on the ladder for Dele-Bashiru, who has developed considerably since leaving Manchester City for South Yorkshire in 2020.
He has amassed 39 appearances for Hatayspor, scoring nine goals and registered six assists. The Nigeria international had previously racked up 86 appearances for Wednesday and notched six goals.
