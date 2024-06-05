Lazio 'set sights' on signing £5m former Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester City midfielder
A product of Manchester City’s academy, Dele-Bashiru was given his professional breakthrough in South Yorkshire when Wednesday brought him on board in 2020.
He soon established himself as a key figure for the Owls, delivering performances that defied his tender years. However, his exploits led to attention from other clubs and he was prised from S6 last summer.Despite being offered a new contract at Hillsborough, the 23-year-old moved to Turkey to join Hatayspor. He was taken to life overseas, scoring nine goals and registering six assists in 39 outings.
Like he was last summer, it appears Dele-Bashiru is once again a wanted man. According to reporter Alfredo Pedulla, Lazio have enquired about bringing the Nigeria international to Italy. He is reportedly valued at £5m plus bonuses, with negotiations said to be close to getting underway.
A move to Serie A would be another test for the midfielder but one he would likely be confident of passing having thrived in Turkey. Wednesday fans, on the other hand, may be left to rue what might have been had he decided to stay in South Yorkshire.
Lazio finished seventh in the Italian top flight last season, booking a place in the Europa League for the 2024/25 campaign.
