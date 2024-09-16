Former Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest star 'could leave' West Ham United before end of contract
The 34-year-old’s deal is up at the end of the season, by which time he will have been on the books of the Hammers for a decade.
He has remained in the first-team picture but there has still been speculation over his future. He was linked with Leeds United and Celtic in 2023, while West Ham reportedly knocked back a bid from Gremio in the summer.
According to Football Insider, Antonio could even depart before the end of his contract. Signing a new forward is believed to be a top priority for the Hammers and the departures of Antonio and Danny Ings would free up space in the squad and wage bill.
Ings has struggled for minutes but Antonio has started all four of West Ham’s league games this season.
West Ham plucked Antonio from Nottingham Forest in 2015, with Forest having signed him from Wednesday a year earlier. He made 84 appearances for the Owls during his time in South Yorkshire, scoring 17 goals and registering 19 assists.
The forward made the only England squad selected by Sam Allardyce and also received a call-up during Gareth Southgate’s tenure, but later opted to represent Jamaica at international level.
