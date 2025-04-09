Former Sheffield Wednesday and Watford star links up with Arsenal legends with left-field move
Nearly five years have passed since the Argentina-born maverick left Hillsborough after scoring 40 goals in 134 appearances.
He joined the Owls from Watford in 2015 and was a key figure during a period in which the club challenged for promotion to the Premier League.
Two years at Udinese followed the forward’s Owls exit, before he sought pastures new in Malaysia with Johor Darul Ta'zim.
He is currently a free agent, but made a surprise appearance in Baller League UK on Monday (April 7).
The indoor football competition was recently introduced to British shores and features a range of former professionals.
Forestieri joined the ranks of N5 FC, led by Arsenal legends Freddie Ljunberg, Robert Pires and Jens Lehmann.
He appeared in their 7-6 defeat to VZN FC, with former Premier League defender Adrian Mariappa among his teammates.
Forestieri’s mere presence as a wildcard option for N5 was a shock, but his choice of footwear also raised eyebrows.
The former Owls star turned up wearing regular sport trainers, rather than footwear developed for football.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.