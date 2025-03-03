Baller League: Former Sheffield United defender set for draft alongside ex-Manchester United and Watford men

An innovative new football league is set to launch in the United Kingdom - and a former Sheffield United defender is part of it.

‘Baller League’ was set up in 2023, starting in Germany with the help of Bundesliga icons Mats Hummels and Lukas Podolski.

A UK version of the six-a-side league has been in the works and will officially launch with a draft on Monday, March 10.

The likes of Gary Lineker and Luis Figo have been lined up as managers, while YouTube sensation KSI will serve as league president.

The league will feature six-a-side games, played every week on indoor football pitches. 12 teams will compete and trials have been held to introduce a pool of players.

Among those set to be drafted are players with experience of the professional game, including former Sheffield United defender Ciaran Clark.

Ciaran Clark spent time on loan at Sheffield United during the 2022/23 season.Ciaran Clark spent time on loan at Sheffield United during the 2022/23 season.
Ciaran Clark spent time on loan at Sheffield United during the 2022/23 season. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The 35-year-old, a senior Republic of Ireland international, has been a free agent since the expiry of his Stoke City contract last year.

Adrian Mariappa, who played in the Premier League for Crystal Palace, Watford and Reading, is also up for grabs.

Another high-profile figure confirmed to be involved is Josh Harrop, an attacking midfielder who scored on his Manchester United debut in 2017.

Josh Harrop scored on his first-team debut for Manchester United in May 2017.Josh Harrop scored on his first-team debut for Manchester United in May 2017.
Josh Harrop scored on his first-team debut for Manchester United in May 2017. | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

More recently, the former England youth international has represented the likes of Northampton Town and Cheltenham Town.

The draft will begin at 6:30pm on March 10 and will be streamed live on Baller League’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

