Former Sheffield United and Leeds United men are among the six players released by Championship clubs in 2024 yet to find new homes.

The summer of 2024 is a distant memory for many and most players who saw their contracts expire have since sought pastures new.

However, not all players were fixed up with new clubs when the current campaign began.

Clubs across the pyramid have picked up free agents as the season has progressed but some have not yet secured new contracts.

Among those still unattached are some familiar faces, with CVs that could make them tempting options to clubs with space in their squads.

Erik Pieters and Dan Potts are available as free agents but do not feature in this list having had stints back in the game since their 2024 releases.

Ciaran Clark

A vastly-experienced centre-back, the 35-year-old is best-known for his lengthy spells at Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

He also counts Sheffield United and Stoke City among his former clubs, with the latter having released him at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Ciaran Clark had a loan spell at Sheffield United during the 2022/23 season. | George Wood/Getty Images

Martin Kelly

Another defender who has been around the block, Kelly counts Liverpool, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion among his former clubs.

While cutting his teeth at Anfield, he had a loan spell at Huddersfield Town in 2008.

West Brom announced the departure of the seasoned right-back at the end of last season.

Mahlon Romeo

The 29-year-old, a right-back by trade, is best-known for his seven years at Millwall between 2015 and 2022.

He mutually agreed to part ways with Cardiff City in August, with his time as a Bluebird having been marred by a drink driving and abuse of a police officer guilty plea.

Jake Livermore

A former England international, Livermore has represented the likes of Leeds United, Hull City, Tottenham Hotspur and Watford.

The latter allowed the midfielder to depart at the end of the 2023/24 season and he is yet to pen a new contract in the game.

Jake Livermore spent four years at Hull City. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Joe Morrell

Injury has plagued the midfielder, who has been capped at senior level for Wales but been without a club since the summer.

The 28-year-old, formerly of Bristol City and Luton Town, was last employed by Portsmouth.

Samuel Kalu

Following the conclusion of a loan spell in Switzerland, Kalu saw his contract at Watford terminated.