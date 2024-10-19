Former Leeds United, Hull City and Tottenham Hotspur man once signed for £10m still on free agent market
He is four short of 200 Premier League appearances, and six outings short of hitting 250 in the Championship. However, his wealth of experience has not yet landed him a fresh challenge for the 2024/25 campaign.
A product of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, Livermore was a bit-part player for Spurs before finding regular football during a four-year stay at Hull City.
His move to Hull was not his first Yorkshire venture, as he had spent time on loan at Leeds while developing at Tottenham.
The Tigers pocketed a reported £10m when they sold Livermore to West Bromwich Albion in 2017, with the investment being returned with over 200 appearances in six years.
Watford took him on last year, but opted to release the midfielder after his maiden Hornets campaign. At 34, Livermore is now at a crossroads.
He arguably still has years left on his career clock, therefore it appears to be a case of deciding how he spends his final seasons. Many players of his calibre would opt to go abroad and this could prove appealing to a player who has never plied his trade outside England.
However, another challenge in the EFL may also prove tempting. It is at this stage of the season clubs tend to raid the free agent market to soften injury blows and Livermore could prove an attractive option.
His days as an England international may be behind him, but Livermore could still have a lot to offer. With his free agency ensuring he is eligible for an out-of-window move, there is a clear opportunity for a club to add experience and steel to their midfield.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.