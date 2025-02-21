The dust has long since settled on the winter transfer window but plenty of players remain unattached - including former Leeds United, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday men.

Browsing the free agent market can often prove fascinating, as it is littered with players who have previously sparked bidding wars and commanded significant fees.

There is a vast array of players available to pick up, ranging from promising young players to seasoned veterans with little to prove.

A number of clubs across the English football pyramid have filled their squads, but there are some with wriggle room.

Here are 33 players still without a club and available for free transfer moves.

Ciaran Clark

A vastly experienced centre-back, Clark, is best-known for his years in the defences of Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Recent years have seen Clark spend time with Sheffield United and Stoke City, but the 35-year-old has been unattached since the end of the 2023/24 season.

Rajiv van La Parra

The winger spent five years in England, representing Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough as well as Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion.

He has been nomadic in recent years, having spells in Serbia, Spain, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands.

Ryan Kent

A former Barnsley loanee, the Liverpool academy product has been linked with Leeds United on multiple occasions over the years.

He was most recently employed by Turkish giants Fenerbahce but departed in October.

Ryan Kent left Fenerbahce earlier on in the campaign. | YAGIZ GURTUG/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Kenneth Omeruo

The defender spent seven years in Chelsea’s senior ranks without managing to make a breakthrough. Middlesbrough were mong the clubs to borrow his services from the Blues before he left Stamford Bridge permanently in 2019.

A senior Nigeria international, the 31-year-old recently left Turkish side Kasimpasa.

Brandon Williams

Once tipped for a bright future at Manchester United, Williams has seen his stock plummet in recent years.

The 24-year-old was released by the Red Devils last year and has not yet found a new club.

Ovie Ejaria

Like Williams, Ejaria is a former England youth international. The former Liverpool and Rangers playmaker left Reading in 2023 and is still on the free agent market.

Cheikhou Kouyate

Nottingham Forest parted ways with the experienced defender in the summer of 2024. Leeds United reportedly had a look at the 35-year-old earlier on in the campaign, but a move did not materialise.

Jake Livermore

Leeds United and Hull City are among those to have employed the midfielder, who has been unattached since his Watford exit last year.

A former England international, the 35-year-old would arguably be a shrewd addition for a raft of EFL clubs.

Martin Kelly

A member of England’s one-cap club, Kelly has been a free agent since his West Bromwich Albion exit at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Erik Pieters

The 36-year-old returned to the game for a short-term spell with Luton Town earlier on in the season, but is now a free agent once again.

Samuel Kalu

Watford confirmed the departure of the winger last year but Kalu has not yet secured a new club.

He ended his time with the Hornets out on loan in Switzerland with FC Lausanne-Sport.

Jeff Hendrick

The midfielder was last in action for Sheffield Wednesday, who loaned the 33-year-old from Newcastle United for the duration of the 2023/24 season.

Michael Hector

Fans of Sheffield Wednesday may be surprised to learn Hector is unattached, considering there was disappointment when his loan spell at the club was not turned permanent in 2019.

He has since represented Fulham and Charlton Athletic, with the latter having confirmed his exit last year.

Michael Hector spent the 2018/19 season at Sheffield Wednesday. | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Connor Wickham

An imposing frontman, Wickham was once considered among the brightest prospects in the English talent pool.

The former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday loanee was last on the books of Charlton Athletic and has reportedly spent time training with Watford’s under-21s.

Scott Malone

The experienced left-back has represented the likes of Derby County and Millwall, and played for Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.

He left Crawley Town in November and despite having a stint training with Swindon Town, remains unattached.

Tyler Blackett

A product of Manchester United’s academy, Blackett was among those to leave Rotherham United following their relegation to League One last year.

Mustapha Carayol

The former Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough winger is a seasoned professional at 36.

He was last employed by Exeter City, but his exit was recently announced by the Grecians.

Brandon Barker

A former Manchester City prospect who represented England at various youth levels, recent years have not quite gone to plan for Barker.

He had a short spell with Morecambe last year but become a free agent in the summer of 2024.

Jordy Hiwula

A name familiar with fans of Bradford City and Huddersfield Town, Hiwula is also a former Manchester City trainee who has found himself unattached.

Jordy Hiwula had a productive loan spell at Bradford City after joining from Huddersfield Town. | Bruce Rollinson

Ryan Fredericks

Injury has plagued the former Middlesbrough defender, who has undeniable pedigree but has been starved of match action.

His departure from AFC Bournemouth was confirmed following the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign.

Tom Carroll

The 32-year-old represented Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City in the Premier League but has spent the bulk of the last decade in the EFL.

He was most recently employed by Milton Keynes Dons, who agreed to mutually terminate his contract earlier this month.

Cody David

The forward, formerly known as Korede Adedoyin, is a former Everton and Sheffield Wednesday prospect.

Scottish outfit Raith Rovers announced the 24-year-old’s departure last month.

James Tomkins

The 35-year-old boasts a wealth of Premier League experience accumulated across spells with West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

Nathan Ferguson

Crystal Palace appeared to have pulled off a major coup when they prised the defender from West Bromwich Albion, but injury pumped the brakes on his progress.

Sean Morrison

A familiar face in Yorkshire, the 34-year-old has represented Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United.

He was released by the Millers at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and is still without a club.

Sean Morrison was released by Rotherham United in the summer of 2024. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Dean Bouzanis

Experienced goalkeepers can be invaluable and the 34-year-old has been on the free agent since his Reading contract was mutually terminated.

Jack Stretton

The 23-year-old looked an exciting prospect during his early days at Derby County but has been hampered by injury .

A former Scotland youth international forward, he has been unattached since his Stockport County exit.

Jaden Brown

Formerly of Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town, the attack-minded left-back was last employed by St Mirren in Scotland.

Liam Grimshaw

A versatile figure, the former Manchester United youth prospect was allowed to depart Dundee United in August 2024.

Josh Morris

The 33-year-old counts Rotherham United and Bradford City among his former clubs, but the midfielder has been unemployed since his Motherwell departure.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson

Manchester United gave minutes to the defender in the Premier League, but the former Leeds United loanee has found it difficult to fulfil his potential.

The 28-year-old was last contracted to Polish side Śląsk Wrocław.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson made six appearances during his loan spell at Leeds United. | Tony Johnson

Bobby Duncan

The cousin of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, a lot was expected of the young forward. After spells with Derby County and Spanish side Linense, the 23-year-old is a free agent.

Josh Emmanuel