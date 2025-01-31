Former Huddersfield Town defender Scott Malone has joined League Two outfit Swindon Town as a trialist.

The 33-year-old is a vastly experienced figure with over 300 Championship appearances on his CV.

He counts the likes of Fulham, Derby County and Millwall among his former clubs, and spent the 2017/18 season in the Premier League with Huddersfield.

However, the left-back has been on the free agent market since his time with Crawley Town was abruptly cut short in November.

Scott Malone spent the 2017/18 season at Huddersfield Town. | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

As reported by the Swindon Advertiser, Robins boss Ian Holloway is running the rule over Malone.

Holloway said: “He was here yesterday and he is here today and I have got to make a decision on him by Monday, so I will have to go and have a look in a minute.

“He hasn’t been playing since August but I have had him before and it will just be about his fitness level and whether he is as fit as I would need him to be.

Scott Malone made 28 appearances for Huddersfield Town. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

“If he isn’t that then there is no point in me having him, so I asked him and said ‘you are welcome to come down’, so he came down yesterday and I was in the hospital all day so I couldn’t see him but I look forward to seeing him today.

“It is only on astro turf but my run will tell me where he is, so good luck to him doing that but he has done it before and will know what to expect.”