Former Huddersfield Town defender Scott Malone has left Crawley Town less than five months on from his arrival.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old had held a long-term desire to represent Crawley due to his family connection to the area, but it has not worked out for the experienced defender.

In a brief statement issued over the weekend, Crawley confirmed a mutual agreement to part ways had been struck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He featured for the club in their first two games of the season, playing a part in wins over Blackpool and Cambridge United. However, he did not make the bench for a single League One fixture after those games.

Scott Malone made 28 appearances for Huddersfield Town. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Speaking after joining Crawley in June, Malone said: “I am really excited for the opportunity to play for Crawley, and I am delighted to be here. I have said for a few years now that I have wanted to play for this club.

"I married into the area ten years ago as my wife is in Broadfield, so it has always been a dream of mine. I am also happy to have got the deal done so early. The lads are back in early next week, so I am excited to get back in and meet everyone.”

Malone, a left-back by trade, is now free to seek pastures new as a free agent. While he did not enjoy a particularly productive stay at Huddersfield, he boasts a wealth of experience and has represented the likes of Fulham, Derby County and Millwall.