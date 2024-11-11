Former Huddersfield Town, Fulham and Millwall man makes abrupt exit from club just months after joining
The 33-year-old had held a long-term desire to represent Crawley due to his family connection to the area, but it has not worked out for the experienced defender.
In a brief statement issued over the weekend, Crawley confirmed a mutual agreement to part ways had been struck.
He featured for the club in their first two games of the season, playing a part in wins over Blackpool and Cambridge United. However, he did not make the bench for a single League One fixture after those games.
Speaking after joining Crawley in June, Malone said: “I am really excited for the opportunity to play for Crawley, and I am delighted to be here. I have said for a few years now that I have wanted to play for this club.
"I married into the area ten years ago as my wife is in Broadfield, so it has always been a dream of mine. I am also happy to have got the deal done so early. The lads are back in early next week, so I am excited to get back in and meet everyone.”
Malone, a left-back by trade, is now free to seek pastures new as a free agent. While he did not enjoy a particularly productive stay at Huddersfield, he boasts a wealth of experience and has represented the likes of Fulham, Derby County and Millwall.
Crawley sit 21st in the League One table after just three wins across their opening 15 games.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.