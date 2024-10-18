Next year will mark a decade since Chelsea paid Reading £4m to sign Michael Hector.

He was one of the EFL’s most promising young defenders and his Stamford Bridge move was as a huge reward for swift progress.

However, when he left in 2019, he had not been afforded a single competitive outing for the Blues.

He had instead been part of Chelsea’s infamous squad of loaned out players, spending three of his four years at the club in the Championship.

Michael Hector enjoyed a successful loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

He first had a season back at Reading, before seeking pastures new in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt. It was then back to England for back-to-back seasons in Yorkshire, with Hull and Sheffield Wednesday.

A regular fixture for both the Tigers and the Owls, Hector ended his Chelsea stay by being crowned Wednesday’s Player of the Year.

A move to Fulham followed, finally giving Hector his Premier League opportunity as the Cottagers were promoted in his first season with the club.

While he did see action in the top flight, 40 appearances in three years tells the story of a move that did not quite work out. He was most recently on the books of Charlton Athletic, who confirmed his departure at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Hector has been unattached ever since, although has remained part of the Jamaica squad.