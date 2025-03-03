Former Sheffield Wednesday forward Saido Berahino has found a new club - in the second tier of Slovenian football.

The 31-year-old is often used as a cautionary tale in football, having failed to reach the lofty heights expected of him in the infancy of his career.

He was among the Premier League’s most dangerous marksmen for a period at West Bromwich Albion, who rejected advances from Tottenham Hotspur.

Reports indicated Berahino was valued at £25m by the Baggies but his stock plummeted in the years that followed.

Saido Berahino made 36 appearances in Sheffield Wednesday colours. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

A move to Stoke City did not breathe life into his career, nor did a stint in Belgium.

Sheffield Wednesday brought Berahino back to British shores in 2021 but he left after just one season in South Yorkshire, after nine goals in 36 appearances.

After spells in Cyprus and India, the frontman has now linked up with NK Tabor Sežana of the Slovenian second tier.

Saido Berahino failed to live up to his potential at Stoke City. | Tony Marshall/Getty Images

After putting pen to paper, the Burundi international said: “I’m excited to be a part of a team that’s fighting for progress.