Former Sheffield Wednesday forward Ryan Lowe has filled the head coach vacancy at Wigan Athletic.

The League One club recently parted company with Shaun Maloney, and Lowe had been out of work since his Preston North End exit just one game into the season.

The 46-year-old, who helped fire Wednesday to promotion from League One as a player in 2012, has penned a three-and-a-half-year deal at the Brick Community Stadium.

He said: “I’m pleased to be here because it’s a fantastic football club with history and tradition. The club has had some good times and some bad times, and I’m here to bring the good times back. Hopefully we can have the Brick bouncing every Saturday afternoon and Tuesday evening.”

Ryan Lowe has returned to management with Wigan Athletic. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Lowe will be assisted by another former Owls promotion-winner in Glenn Whelan. The former midfielder had been in temporary charge following Maloney’s dismissal.

Also joining Lowe in the dugout will be ex-Wigan boss Graham Barrow, as well as former Huddersfield Town coach Frankie Bunn.

The latter, the father of former Terriers playmaker Harry, also represented Hull City as a player.

Lowe said: “I’m really excited about the project and I liked what the ownership group had to say. They showed me the vision of the football club and talked about getting the club back to where it belongs - and the first target is to get to the Championship.

“We’ve got to take short, mid and then long term steps to get there. We’ve got a vision and a plan, which is the most important thing. If we all buy into that plan and vision, I’m sure we will be successful.

“I’m really excited for the future and to build Wigan Athletic back to where they should be."

Ryan Lowe left Preston North End just one game into the current campaign. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The club’s sporting director Gregor Rioch added: "We are thrilled that Ryan has become our new head coach, and believe he will be a fantastic fit for our football club.

“Ryan has a well-founded reputation in the English Football League as an outstanding progressive coach, having gained promotion with Bury and Plymouth Argyle, and guiding Preston North End to 13th, 12th, and 10th placed finishes in the Championship.

"He has experienced what we are striving to achieve as a football club, and is someone who is really passionate about our project. Ryan is aligned with our playing identity and naturally fits within our new structure.

"Ryan joining us as our head coach is in-line with a modern-day approach where his main focus is to set the standards for the first-team and drive them forward.