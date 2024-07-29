Former Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Doncaster Rovers man joins non-league club after Notts County exit
The 32-year-old left Notts County at the end of last season, becoming available as a free agent. Reports indicated he had joined Swindon Town on trial, but he has sought pastures new below the EFL.
He has signed a two-year deal at Solihull, who missed out on promotion to League Two in the National League play-off final last term. After putting pen to paper, he told Solihull’s website: “I’m very pleased, it’s been a process coming to this decision but one I’m very grateful for and I’m pleased to get the season underway.
“It was really important where the club was situated as a family man they’re my priority. It came down to speaking to the gaffer, [director of football Stephen] Wardy and the project about how they wanted to play and the plans for the club. The club have come quite far very quickly and last year they came so close to taking the next step.”
Bostock was once seen as one of England’s brightest young talents and made his senior debut for Crystal Palace at just 15. A move to Tottenham Hotspur followed but he failed to make the grade in the Premier League.
He has, however, managed to carve out a respectable career in the game. Among his former clubs are Wednesday and Hull, although Doncaster were the only Yorkshire club he represented as a permanent squad member.
Solihull’s director of football Ward, a former Premier League defender and Republic of Ireland international, said: “We are delighted to bring a player of John’s experience and quality to the football club. We have all seen the talent he has as a footballer during his career, most recently during his successful time at Notts County.
“We are thrilled to welcome him and his family to the club and we are really looking forward to working with him. We know the quality he has, and we are thrilled that he has bought into our vision here at Moors.”
