Former Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Doncaster Rovers midfielder lands League Two 'trial'
The 32-year-old is currently a free agent following the end of his two-year association with Notts County. A cultured midfield presence, he is arguably among the most appealing free agents on the market for League Two clubs.
He was once hyped as a potentially generational talent, making his Crystal Palace debut at 15 and later being signed by Tottenham Hotspur. Although he did not become the Premier League star he was tipped to be, he has enjoyed a respectable career.
He is also a familiar face in Yorkshire, having represented three different clubs in the county. Tottenham loaned Bostock out to Wednesday and Hull, and he joined Doncaster on an 18-month deal in January 2021. He racked up 43 appearances during his time at the Eco-Power Stadium, registering three assists.
According to reporter Sam Morshead, he recently featured in a friendly for League Two outfit Swindon against Southampton’s under-21s. He was reportedly not the only trialist, featuring alongside Jai Rowe and Will Randall.
It remains to be seen whether Bostock will win a contract at the County Ground or seek pastures new, as he is entitled to do as an unattached player. Swindon picked up a 2-1 win over the young Saints, with goals coming from Paul Glatzel and Aaron Drinan.
