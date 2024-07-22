Former Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Doncaster Rovers midfielder John Bostock has reportedly joined Swindon Town on trial.

The 32-year-old is currently a free agent following the end of his two-year association with Notts County. A cultured midfield presence, he is arguably among the most appealing free agents on the market for League Two clubs.

He was once hyped as a potentially generational talent, making his Crystal Palace debut at 15 and later being signed by Tottenham Hotspur. Although he did not become the Premier League star he was tipped to be, he has enjoyed a respectable career.

John Bostock counts Doncaster Rovers among his former clubs. Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

He is also a familiar face in Yorkshire, having represented three different clubs in the county. Tottenham loaned Bostock out to Wednesday and Hull, and he joined Doncaster on an 18-month deal in January 2021. He racked up 43 appearances during his time at the Eco-Power Stadium, registering three assists.

According to reporter Sam Morshead, he recently featured in a friendly for League Two outfit Swindon against Southampton’s under-21s. He was reportedly not the only trialist, featuring alongside Jai Rowe and Will Randall.