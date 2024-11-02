Former Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City goalkeeper David Stockdale has been axed by non-league outfit Blyth Spartans.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 39-year-old initially joined the Spartans in the summer, taking on the role of assistant manager to support former Premier League midfielder Nolberto Solano.

Stockdale took the reins on a temporary basis after Solano’s exit, later landing the role permanently in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Blyth opted to end his reign after just 48 days on Thursday (October 31). The announcement regarding Stockdale’s future was made on the same day a takeover of the club was confirmed.

David Stockdale counts Sheffield Wednesday among his former clubs. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Speaking on X, Stockdale said: “Gutted to have been sacked. Not what I wanted or worked for. It’s been a great time me and worked with some great people.

“Hopefully I can try somewhere else. I wish Blyth Spartans all the best but more so the staff and players I had while there. Truly great people.”

Prior to joining Blyth, Stockdale had spent time in a dual role at York City. As well as being a member of the club’s goalkeeping department, he took on a player recruitment role with the Minstermen.