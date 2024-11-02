Former Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Fulham man axed from managerial role after 48 days at helm
The 39-year-old initially joined the Spartans in the summer, taking on the role of assistant manager to support former Premier League midfielder Nolberto Solano.
Stockdale took the reins on a temporary basis after Solano’s exit, later landing the role permanently in September.
However, Blyth opted to end his reign after just 48 days on Thursday (October 31). The announcement regarding Stockdale’s future was made on the same day a takeover of the club was confirmed.
Speaking on X, Stockdale said: “Gutted to have been sacked. Not what I wanted or worked for. It’s been a great time me and worked with some great people.
“Hopefully I can try somewhere else. I wish Blyth Spartans all the best but more so the staff and players I had while there. Truly great people.”
Prior to joining Blyth, Stockdale had spent time in a dual role at York City. As well as being a member of the club’s goalkeeping department, he took on a player recruitment role with the Minstermen.
A vastly experienced figure, he counts the likes of Fulham, Leicester City and Brighton Albion among his former clubs. As well as Wednesday, Hull and York, he has also represented Rotherham United.