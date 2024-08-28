Former Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Bradford City winger 'in talks' with Championship clubs
The 31-year-old had plied his trade at The Hawthorns for three years but was allowed to seek pastures new upon the expiry of his contract earlier in the summer. Now available to snap up as a free agent, Reach is in talks with a number of clubs in the second tier, according to Sky Sports.
A product of Middlesbrough’s youth system, Reach amassed 77 appearances and seven goals for Boro over the course of his five years in the senior set-up. While on the books at the Riverside, he had a loan spell at Bradford City and notched on three occasions for the Bantams in 18 outings.
He left Middlesbrough in 2016, sealing a move to their Yorkshire counterparts Sheffield Wednesday. Reach laid down roots at Hillsborough, staying in S6 for five years,
As well as showcasing a penchant for spectacular goals, Reach racked up over 200 appearances for the Owls before departing in 2021 and joining West Brom.
While the summer transfer window is in its final days, Reach could sign for a club after the deadline. His free agent status means he does not necessarily have to join a club during a window.
He could, therefore, prove to be an attractive option for clubs keen to conduct business beyond the August 30 deadline. Reach also boasts a wealth of Championship experience, with nearly 400 appearances in the division on his CV.
