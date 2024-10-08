Former Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Bradford City winger Adam Reach is reportedly training with Swansea City.

The 31-year-old has been a free agent since the end of the 2023/24 season, when he was released by West Bromwich Albion.

Despite his wealth of experience, the wideman has not been able to secure a new contract since leaving The Hawthorns.

However, according to the BBC, Reach is training with Swansea. It remains unclear whether a deal is a possibility, although the Swans could sign him despite the transfer window having closed.

Also believed to be training with Luke Williams’ squad is defender Cyrus Christie, who was released by Hull City in the summer.

Adam Reach left Sheffield Wednesday in 2021. | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Reach recently opened up on his struggle to find a new employer in a candid interview with The Football League Paper. He said: "I'd go down, I'd go sideways, I'd go everywhere. The whole world is an option for me right now.

“I think I'm just shy of 400 games in the Championship, but I'm not naive enough to think that I deserve to be in the Championship just because I've played there for the last 10 years or whatever.

“If there's an opportunity that comes up pretty much anywhere, I'd jump at the chance. I'm quite lean and naturally fit.