Mansfield Town have confirmed the release of former Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough defender Aden Flint.

A towering centre-back, Flint boasts a wealth of experience at EFL level and was part of the Stags side promoted to League One last year.

However, after managing 14 starts in the third tier across the 2024/25 season, the 35-year-old has been freed to seek pastures new.

He is one of nine players to have been released by Mansfield, who finished 17th in the League One table.

Aden Flint helped Sheffield Wednesday seal promotion from League One in 2023. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

The club said: “The club places on record its thanks to players now leaving One Call Stadium and wishes them well in their future careers.”

After cutting his teeth in non-league football, Flint earned a professional breakthrough with Swindon Town.

A move to Bristol City was completed in 2013 and he soon cultivated a reputation as a goal-scoring centre-back.

Across 246 appearances for the Robins between 2013 and 2018, he registered an impressive 38 goals.

A season at Middlesbrough followed his Ashton Gate exit, although he only managed one goal in his 42 outings for the club.

Aden Flint counts Middlesbrough among his former clubs. | Stu Forster/Getty Images