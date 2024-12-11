Former Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea man finds new club after spell as free agent
A familiar face in South Yorkshire, Hutchinson made over 200 appearances for the Owls over the course of three spells.
He last left the club in 2022 and joined Reading, but was freed to seek pastures new by the Royals at the end of the 2023/24 season.
After a spell on the free agent market, the 35-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-month deal at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.
AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson said: “He’s a fit lad, he’s experienced and he’s played hundreds of games in the leagues above ours. He was available and ready to come in and train straight away. This is a great opportunity for him to get matches and build his fitness.
“It helps us in the short-term as we are experiencing an unprecedented situation with injuries. He also offers flexibility as he is comfortable in midfield and defence.”
Hutchinson is a product of Chelsea’s academy and the midfielder also counts Nottingham Forest, Vitesse Arnhem and Pafos among his former clubs.
AFC Wimbledon’s director of football Craig Cope said: “We’re pleased Sam has joined for a month to help bolster our options within the squad - he has good versatility and great experience.”
Hutchinson has been parachuted into a promotion push, with his new club sitting sixth in the League Two table.
