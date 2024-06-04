Former Sheffield Wednesday winger Jack Stobbs has been released by National League South outfit Torquay United.

The 27-year-old, a product of the Owls academy, made six first-team appearances for Wednesday after moving into the senior set-up. However, he was unable to establish himself at Hillsborough and moved on in 2020.

Stints with Grantham Town and Oldham Athletic followed before he moved south last year, joining Torquay. The Gulls have endured a turbulent chapter in their history but are now under new ownership, with Neil Warnock on board as an advisor.

Jack Stobbs is a product of the Sheffield Wednesday academy. Image: Chris Etchells

Stobbs will not part of the club’s new era, as it has been confirmed he will be seeking pastures new this summer. He has issued a farewell statement via X formerly Twitter, to thank the Plainmoor faithful.

He said: “A special thank you to the fans who made my time at the club very enjoyable and made me and partner feel at home from day one. I loved my time at Torquay United, made friends and memories for life and I wish the you and your club all the success you deserve. Once a Gull, always [a Gull].”