Former Sunderland midfielder and ex-Leeds United ‘target’ Edouard Michut has joined Dutch outfit Fortuna Sittard.

The 21-year-old spent the 2022/23 season in England, having been loaned to Sunderland by Paris Saint-Germain.

While a permanent move to the Stadium of Light did not materialise, Michut was linked with another English club upon his Black Cats exit.

Leeds were credited with interest in Michut by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano following their relegation from the Premier League.

He instead sought pastures new in Turkey with Adana Demirspor, initially as a loanee before a permanent move was completed.

The former France youth international left in August but has now sealed a return to football, joining Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard.

After putting pen to paper, he said: "I am happy to be back on the pitch with teammates. I have had good conversations with Americo Branco and trainer Danny Buijs in the past period, which makes me certain that Fortuna is a great next step in my career.