Fulham have reportedly struck a £34m agreement to sign former Huddersfield Town loan star Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal.

The 24-year-old was once considered to have a bright future in the Gunners side, but has slipped down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium. His loss of status has fuelled plenty of transfer speculation in recent months, with an array of clubs linked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fulham will reportedly pay an initial £27m for Smith Rowe’s services, with the potential for a further £7m to be paid in add-ons. Sources have indicated the add-ons will related to success in Europe and domestic cup competitions for Fulham. If pushed over the line, the deal will make Smith Rowe a club-record signing for the Cottagers.

Emile Smith Rowe made 19 appearances for Huddersfield Town. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

While cutting his teeth at Arsenal, Smith Rowe had a brief stint on loan at RB Leipzig before Huddersfield secured his services on a temporary basis. Despite being raw, the attacking midfielder’s potential quickly became evident in West Yorkshire.