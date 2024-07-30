Fulham reach £34m 'agreement' with Arsenal over former Huddersfield Town star despite Crystal Palace interest
The 24-year-old was once considered to have a bright future in the Gunners side, but has slipped down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium. His loss of status has fuelled plenty of transfer speculation in recent months, with an array of clubs linked.
West Ham United and Aston Villa were credited with interest, while recent reports indicated Crystal Palace wanted to land the England-capped playmaker. However, according to the BBC, he is set for a fresh start at Craven Cottage.
Fulham will reportedly pay an initial £27m for Smith Rowe’s services, with the potential for a further £7m to be paid in add-ons. Sources have indicated the add-ons will related to success in Europe and domestic cup competitions for Fulham. If pushed over the line, the deal will make Smith Rowe a club-record signing for the Cottagers.
While cutting his teeth at Arsenal, Smith Rowe had a brief stint on loan at RB Leipzig before Huddersfield secured his services on a temporary basis. Despite being raw, the attacking midfielder’s potential quickly became evident in West Yorkshire.
He amassed 19 appearances for the Terriers, scoring twice and registering three assists. During his loan stint, he secured Leeds United’s promotion to the Premier League with his winner against promotion hopefuls West Bromwich Albion.
