George Miller hits winner as Doncaster Rovers win at Rochdale

Femi Seriki denied the visitors in the second minute, sliding in to block Miller’s shot when a long punt downfield had sent him racing through on goal.

Minutes later, Dale goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell made a complete hash of a clearance, leaving Miller with an open goal 20 yards out. The striker snatched at the chance, however, missing the gaping target.

Rovers took the lead in the 38th minute when Kyle Knoyle advanced down the right and squared for Kieran Agard who found the bottom corner of the net from 12 yards.

George Miller was the matchwinner for Doncaster Rovers at Rochdale. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

But the home side hit back on 44 minutes when Liam Kelly’s cross from the left was glanced beyond Johnny Mitchell by Scott Quigley.

Rochdale went close in the 68th minute when Abraham Odoh met Seriki’s cross but could not generate sufficient power in his header and within a minute Rovers had regained the lead.