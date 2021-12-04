Gerhard Struber: The Manchester United target who made his name at Barnsley FC

Barnsley were seven points from Championship safety when Struber arrived at Oakwell in November 2019.

The Tykes then picked up six points in their final two games of the 2019-20 season, scoring winning goals in injury time against Nottingham Forest and Brentford to dramatically secure survival.

GERHARD STRUBER: The former Barnsley head coach is reportedly being targeted by Manchester United to become their new assistant coach. Picture: Getty Images.

He left the club last autumn for New York Red Bulls with the club in the Championship relegation places.

The 44-year-old enjoyed a 13-year playing career before moving into management in 2009. During his playing days, he won the Austrian Bundesliga and the Austrian Super Cup.

He spent a number of years coaching in the Red Bull Salzburg academy while also spending time in charge of Austrian side SV Kuchl.

GREAT ESCAPE: Gerhard Struber helped Barnsley escape relegation on the final day of the 2019-20 Championship season. Picture: Getty Images.

He worked with Man United's newly-appointed interim manager Ralf Rangnick at Salzburg, which is one reason the Red Devils are reportedly keen on bringing Struber to Old Trafford.

Struber had spells in charge of FC Liefering and Wolfsberger AC in the Austrian Bundesliga, leading the latter into the Europa League before opting to make the switch to Oakwell.

After a difficult start to the 2020-21 season with Barnsley, Struber was appointed head coach of MLS side New York Red Bulls in October 2020.