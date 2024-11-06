Goals and clean sheets put Yorkshire defender in running for League One player of the month for October

Matty Pearson's eye for goal has put him in contention to be League One's player of the month for November.

Defending is the Huddersfield Town defender's day job but not for the first time in his Terriers' career, he has found himself in a purple patch in front of goal, scoring from corners against Bristol Rover and Exeter City.

It took him to three league goals for the season despite having not started any of the first seven.

Add in three clean sheets in five games, and the former Barnsley and Halifax Town defender has been shortlisted for the monthly award.

Wrexham wing-back Ryan Barnett, Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku and Birmingham City's Icelandic midfielder Willum Willumsson are his rivals for the prize.