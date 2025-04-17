Graham Alexander frustrated as Bradford City held by Notts County

Bradford City shared a point with promotion rivals Notts County, but manager Graham Alexander was frustrated his side did not take more.

After conceding five goals at Swindon Town in their last match, Bantams goalkeeper Sam Walker did not have a difficult save to make against a Magpies team with some serious attacking firepower, but David McGoldrick beat him with a bit of brilliance to cancel out Ciaran Kelly's first goal in the Football League.

Even in a very tight game, the Bantams had enough moments to leave Alexander, watching from the stands because of a touchline ban, ruing the 1-1 scoreline.

Bradford had a goal disallowed for a foul at a stoppage-time corner.

"We have gained a point but there's a tinge of frustration having been 1-0 up and done really well up to that point and generally throughout the game," he admitted afterwards.

"With the quality they have up front with those two strikers (McGoldrick and Alassana Jatta) I thought we handled them exceptionally well until that one moment of magic from McGoldrick.

"But at 1-0 I expected us to go on to win the game.

"I think we should have had a penalty in the first half (for a foul) on Sarce (Antoni Sarcevic). From the corner at the end there's no foul on the goalkeeper, he's run into his own player.

"There's little moments there that should drop for you but we're used to that by now.

"That's a bit frustrating but Notts County are a really good team who stretch you.

"I thought in the first five minutes we went against the grain a little bit but once we settled down into it I thought we were good defensively against their counter-attacking threat.

"But at 1-0 we had a couple of opportunities we just needed to be more clinical.

"Their defender (Rod McDonald) made a great tackle on Bobby (Pointon) right at the end after Michael (Mellon) put a great ball in. From my angle I thought Bobby had missed it but the defender got a touch in front of him.

"These are the little moments that decide it sometimes between two very good teams."

Bradford could drop out of the automatic promotion places if Friday's results go against them.