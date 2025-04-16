Grant McCann's message to Doncaster Rovers fans ahead of second key League Two trip to north west, plus Owen Bailey on keeping it cool on pitch

ANOTHER four-figure Doncaster Rovers’ travelling support will decamp to the north west on Friday in the devout hope of witnessing the sort of special moment you associate with all successful promotion contenders at this time of the season.

A 1,126 Rovers following unsuccessfully endeavoured to suck in a winner as the visitors played in front of the massed away end in the second half at Salford City’s Moor Lane home on Tuesday night, but their wishes went unrequited in a frustrating 1-1 draw.

All roads now lead to the Wirral on Good Friday, where Rovers - who would have moved into the League Two automatic promotion positions with three places at Salford - face a Tranmere Rovers side seeking a party win to rubber-stamp EFL safety.

Boss Grant McCann said: "We are going to need them (fans) in every game now.

Grant McCann.

"We brought over 1,000 fans on a Tuesday night two hours away from Doncaster and it was not exactly warm and it would have been easier to sit in the house and watch on TV. The boys appreciated that, we just wish we could have found a goal for them.

"It was just that last little bit. In any season you are going for promotion, it’s always those bits of quality.”

On Tranmere, he added: "It’s a team revitalised under Crossa (Andy Crosby) and I know him well. They are picking up some good results and it was a good comeback at Accrington."

On Tuesday, the stakes were high for both teams - as they will be at Prenton Park - in an at times feisty encounter at Salford, where home player Curtis Tilt was dismissed for two bookable offences and Ammies manager Karl Robinson was also booked alongside a couple of home players.

Owen Bailey of Doncaster Rovers (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Rovers, in fairness, kept their discipline rather better and avoided any flashpoints, unlike last weekend when striker Billy Sharp needlessly got himself sent off against AFC Wimbledon and should have known better.

Captain Owen Bailey, who switched effortlessly to centre-half in the absence of Jay McGrath, Richard Wood and Joe Olowu, said: "A lot is on the line and both teams were desperate to win (on Tuesday).

"People do get frustrated, throw their arms up or whatever, but in fairness to the lads, we managed that (at Salford). It’s pointless ranting and raving at the officials, you are just going to cost yourselves and get nothing.

"Ultimately it’s a point closer. We are not going to focus on what other people are doing and just focus on ourselves and see what we can get."

Bailey is one of several players who are desperate to go one better after that shattering play-off denouement against Crewe last May, an added incentive in Rovers’ promotion pursuit this spring.

He added: "I think as a player, it’s how you manage it. Everyone knows what’s at stake, everyone is desperate to get promoted.

"People want to manage it in different ways, some people want to talk about it, some don’t.